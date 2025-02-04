Michael Jordan’s son Marcus arrested for DUI, drug possession, resisting arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting officer without violence.

Jordan, 34, was arrested in Florida by Maitland Police Department and was booked in Orange County on Tues., Feb. 4, according to jail records.

The blue Lamborghini SUV that Jordan was driving became stuck on the railroad tracks and he refused to exit the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

“Based on the fact the vehicle was stuck on the track and the driver was still attempting to operate the vehicle, I asked the Defendant to exit the vehicle, and he would not exit,” the arrest report said. “He advised he was going to drive the vehicle. The vehicle was obviously not going to be moved and there was a danger the vehicle and occupants had the potential to get struck by an oncoming train. I had to eventually order him and the passenger out of the vehicle.”

Jordan, a former college basketball player, told an officer that his vehicle became stuck after he “made a wrong turn.” An officer said that Jordan had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and didn’t seem to know where he was.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jordan told officials he had just come from “a few venues in Winter Park and Casselberry,” adding that he “had some drinks.”

Jordan asked why he was “getting treated like a criminal like he was doing something wrong,” according to the arrest report.

He was asked to perform a series of field sobriety exercises and, based on the results, officers arrested him. During the arrest, officers found a “clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance” in Jordan’s pocket. The substance later tested positive for cocaine, according to the Maitland Police Department.

Jordan was not cooperative with officers during the arrest. According to the report, Jordan was pulling away on his walk to the patrol vehicle, refusing to get in the vehicle and sticking his leg out to prevent officers from shutting the vehicle’s door. Jordan also refused to provide breath samples.

In a bizarre detail, police also say he was “singing the entire way to the DUI center.”

Jordan, founder of the Orlando-based Trophy Room boutique, was set on a US$4,000 (nearly C$5,731.94) bond for his release. It’s currently unclear if Jordan remains in custody at the time of this writing.

This isn’t Jordan’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested in 2012 after getting into a drunken altercation with two women outside of a hotel in Omaha, Nebraska. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing justice. Jordan pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was fined US$250 (nearly C$358.21), plus court costs.

Jordan is the second-oldest son of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. He briefly played basketball at the University of Central Florida and has been in the headlines for his on-again-off-again relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen.