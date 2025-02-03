Alberta law society to hold sanction hearing for former justice minister Kaycee Madu

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s law society is to hold a hearing on Monday to sanction former provincial justice minister Kaycee Madu.

Madu was found guilty of misconduct last year when, as justice minister in 2021, he phoned Edmonton’s police chief after receiving a traffic ticket.

Madu told a hearing last year he didn’t call Chief Dale McFee about the ticket, but was looking for reassurance that he wasn’t being racially profiled or illegally surveilled.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A panel of law society members determined that while Madu didn’t ask McFee to do anything about the ticket, he did try to use his position of power to influence a personal issue.

The panel said his actions were irresponsible and it was Madu’s responsibility as justice minister to set an example for lawyers in the province.

Madu has been working as a lawyer in a private practice since leaving government and he could be facing a suspended licence or disbarment.