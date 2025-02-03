Menu

Share

Politics

Alberta law society to hold sanction hearing for former justice minister Kaycee Madu

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta justice minister demoted, probe ordered into call to police chief over traffic ticket'
Alberta justice minister demoted, probe ordered into call to police chief over traffic ticket
Hours after it was reported that Alberta’s justice minister had called Edmonton’s police chief to discuss a distracted driving ticket he was given, Premier Jason Kenney announced he was removing Kaycee Madu from the cabinet post, pending the outcome of a probe into the matter. Tom Vernon has more – Jan 18, 2022
Share

Alberta’s law society is to hold a hearing on Monday to sanction former provincial justice minister Kaycee Madu.

Madu was found guilty of misconduct last year when, as justice minister in 2021, he phoned Edmonton’s police chief after receiving a traffic ticket.

Madu told a hearing last year he didn’t call Chief Dale McFee about the ticket, but was looking for reassurance that he wasn’t being racially profiled or illegally surveilled.

A panel of law society members determined that while Madu didn’t ask McFee to do anything about the ticket, he did try to use his position of power to influence a personal issue.

The panel said his actions were irresponsible and it was Madu’s responsibility as justice minister to set an example for lawyers in the province.

Madu has been working as a lawyer in a private practice since leaving government and he could be facing a suspended licence or disbarment.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

