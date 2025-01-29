Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal library refuses to host English book club, citing language laws: author

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2025 2:16 pm
1 min read
Author Christopher Diraddo is seen at the Blue Met Book festival in Montreal, Friday, May 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Author Christopher Diraddo is seen at the Blue Met Book festival in Montreal, Friday, May 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Montreal author is speaking out after a local library cited Quebec’s language laws in refusing his request to host an English-language book club.

Christopher DiRaddo says he recently approached the Père-Ambroise library in the Ville-Marie borough to host gatherings for the Violet Hour book club, which focuses on LGBTQ+ literature.

He was told in an email, viewed by The Canadian Press, that the space had already been booked, but also that Quebec’s language laws require the library to host events that take place mostly in French.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The library manager added that it is possible to host a bilingual event, but only if all the English conversations are translated into French.

DiRaddo says his book club is welcoming to people of all linguistic backgrounds, but that providing full translation services would be cost-prohibitive and unrealistic.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the decision has made him feel unwelcome in his own city, adding that he’ll keep looking for a new space to host his monthly gatherings.

Click to play video: 'Quebec man single-handedly runs English-language news source for city’s anglophone minority'
Quebec man single-handedly runs English-language news source for city’s anglophone minority
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices