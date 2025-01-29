Montreal library refuses to host English book club, citing language laws: author

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal author is speaking out after a local library cited Quebec’s language laws in refusing his request to host an English-language book club.

Christopher DiRaddo says he recently approached the Père-Ambroise library in the Ville-Marie borough to host gatherings for the Violet Hour book club, which focuses on LGBTQ+ literature.

He was told in an email, viewed by The Canadian Press, that the space had already been booked, but also that Quebec’s language laws require the library to host events that take place mostly in French.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The library manager added that it is possible to host a bilingual event, but only if all the English conversations are translated into French.

DiRaddo says his book club is welcoming to people of all linguistic backgrounds, but that providing full translation services would be cost-prohibitive and unrealistic.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the decision has made him feel unwelcome in his own city, adding that he’ll keep looking for a new space to host his monthly gatherings.