RCMP warns of phishing scam impersonating Mounties

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2025 9:32 pm
1 min read
RCMP warns of phishing scam impersonating Mounties - image View image in full screen
RCMP in Manitoba are warning residents of an ongoing phishing scam involving people impersonating the Mounties.

They say text messages are sent as part of the scam to people informing them that the RCMP was unable to deliver court documents.

The message asks the recipient to click on an accompanying link in order to reschedule and avoid missing a court date.

The Mounties say any messages like this should be deleted immediately, as they never send notices via text.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

