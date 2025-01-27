Spectator killed at Colorado track meet when hammer flies into crowd

Send this page to someone via email

A spectator at a U.S. track and field meet died in what’s being called a “horrible accident,” after an athlete’s hammer went out of bounds during the hammer throw event and sailed into the crowd.

The fatality occurred Sunday morning as spectators gathered in the stands to watch a high school track meet at University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS), a university spokesperson confirmed to WNCT.

According to officials, a hammer thrown by a competitor cleared a barrier and struck a member of the crowd. Emergency officials responded to the scene, and the male spectator was pronounced dead.



Witnesses told ABC News affiliate KRDO 13 a teen competing in the weight throw event accidentally launched a weight above the net meant to protect spectators.

“We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved,” said UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet in a statement.

The person who died was thought to be the father of a member of the Colorado United Track Club who attends Vista Ridge High School, per KRDO 13, citing a statement issued by the club.

Colorado Springs Police told the outlet that the man died while trying to protect his wife and son as the object neared the audience.

Another source, speaking to Fox affiliate KRXM, said the victim was attending the track meet to watch his child compete in the 60-yard dash.

According to World Athletics, “The hammer throw is a track and field event where athletes compete by throwing a hammer, which is a metal ball that’s attached to a grip by a steel wire.” The hammer can weigh up to 25 pounds at a high school track and field competition.

“The winner of the event is the athlete who throws the hammer the greatest distance while ensuring they stay inside a seven-foot (2.135-metre) diameter circle.”