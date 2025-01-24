Menu

Crime

Manitoba woman charged with parental abduction in alleged attempt to flee country

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch. Global News
Two kids from southern Manitoba are headed back home after they were allegedly abducted by their mother and flown to Toronto, RCMP say.

The two girls, eight and 12 years old, were supposed to be picked from school by their father Thursday. When they weren’t there, he called police and told them he believed his wife was trying to leave the country with the children.

Police discovered the three had been at Winnipeg’s airport around 1:20 p.m., but had already boarded a Toronto-bound flight.

They were tracked down at the Toronto Pearson International Airport by members of the Peel Regional Police Service, allegedly attempting to board a flight headed to Turkey.

The mother, 45, was arrested and charged with parental abduction, and will be returned to Manitoba to appear in court.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.

