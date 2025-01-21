Trump scraps limits preventing ICE from making arrests at schools, churches

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday announced that it had rolled back Biden-era guidance that limited federal immigration arrests near sensitive locations, including schools, hospitals and churches.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman rescinded the order on Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. Huffman also issued a directive limiting the use of “parole” that former President Joe Biden employed to allow hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter the U.S. legally on a temporary basis.

Trump, a Republican, issued a raft of executive orders on Monday that aim to clamp down on illegal immigration and advance his goal of deporting millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Expert on Trump crackdown on illegal migrants

Biden’s administration issued guidance in 2021 that limited immigration enforcement near what they called “protected areas,” superseding similar enforcement rules from 2011 and 2013.

Schools, hospitals and churches around the country have raised concerns about Trump’s mass deportation initiative, with some drafting their own plans for how to respond.

—Reporting by Ted Hesson and Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chizu Nomiyama