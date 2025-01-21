Menu

U.S. News

Trump scraps limits preventing ICE from making arrests at schools, churches

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 21, 2025 4:24 pm
1 min read
How Trump is setting the tone for his 2nd term
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday announced that it had rolled back Biden-era guidance that limited federal immigration arrests near sensitive locations, including schools, hospitals and churches.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman rescinded the order on Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. Huffman also issued a directive limiting the use of “parole” that former President Joe Biden employed to allow hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter the U.S. legally on a temporary basis.

Trump, a Republican, issued a raft of executive orders on Monday that aim to clamp down on illegal immigration and advance his goal of deporting millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Click to play video: 'Expert on Trump crackdown on illegal migrants'
Expert on Trump crackdown on illegal migrants
Biden’s administration issued guidance in 2021 that limited immigration enforcement near what they called “protected areas,” superseding similar enforcement rules from 2011 and 2013.

Schools, hospitals and churches around the country have raised concerns about Trump’s mass deportation initiative, with some drafting their own plans for how to respond.
Reporting by Ted Hesson and Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chizu Nomiyama

© 2025 Reuters

