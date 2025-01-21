Menu

Canada

Search committee puts name forward for Winnipeg’s chief construction officer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg has a name in mind for its first-ever chief construction officer, Mayor Scott Gillingham announced Tuesday.

In a unanimous recommendation from council, Tom Sparrow was recommended for the position, with the goal of beginning in the role no later than April 1.

Sparrow has more than 35 years of construction experience in both the public and private sectors, having worked on hospitals, schools, airports and more.

Gillingham said there’s some urgency to Sparrow’s appointment and getting it approved by council.

“Just this month, auditors have said we need to improve project management to control costs on major initiatives like the North End Water Pollution Control Centre,” the mayor said in a statement.

“If City Council approves this appointment, improving governance for this multi-billion dollar project will be the first file on Mr. Sparrow’s desk.”

Sparrow was selected by a search committee made up of senior officials from the city’s public service, as well as councillors Brian Mayes (St. Vital), Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) and Shawn Dobson (St. James).

“Mr. Sparrow is more than qualified to help City Council and City Hall navigate complex strategic infrastructure challenges,” said Mayes, who chaired the committee, “including the effort to get more bidders and more competition for City projects, for example.”

The recommendation will go to council for final approval Jan. 30.

