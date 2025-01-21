Cherry Blossoms leaving Canadian stores soon has some stocking up

Send this page to someone via email

While some Canadians are in the midst of suffering through a polar vortex, one of the most polarizing candies is set to disappear from store shelves across the Great White North.

While they did not give an exact date, a spokesperson for Hershey Canada confirmed that Cherry Blossom will no longer be available in Canada soon.

They also did not provide any details as to what prompted the decision to cancel the candy.

The iconic little yellow boxes, which always appear to be gathering dust on Canadian store shelves, were first produced by the Lowney Company of Canada, which changed hands several times before Hershey took over in the 1980s.

Over the years, reports indicate it has been produced in Montreal and Smith Falls, Ont. but Hershey Canada did not respond to requests for where it is currently in production and if the decision to stop making it would result in any job losses.

Back in 2019, Andrew King described the process in producing the candy on X.

“The cherry candy is coated with an enzyme, invertase, that breaks down the solid into a liquid over 2 weeks,” he explained. He finished by noting that it was still in production, but five years later, the tweet finally aged.

“Known for its signature combination of maraschino cherry, roasted peanuts, and chocolate coating, this Canadian confectionery icon has created sweet memories for generations of fans,” the Hershey spokesperson wrote in an email to Global News.

“While this product will be transitioning out of our lineup in the coming months, we’re pleased to let customers know it is still available in selected stores now – giving everyone a chance to enjoy it while supplies last.”

While the news has leaked out over the past few weeks, it has caused some to horde Cherry Blossoms as one man went to great lengths to make sure his mom got her favourite sweet treat.

“Drove 180 km today to get these for my mom,” Darryl Gerrard of Neepawa, Man., wrote on X.

“The Cherry Blossom has been discontinued, so being the good soon time to take action. Her health is not good but hopefully this can be a sweet distraction.”