School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Monday, Jan. 20.
Highway closures:
None.
School closures:
- Sunrise School Division
- Hanover School Division
- Interlake School Division
- Southwest Horizon School Division
- Turtle Mountain School Division
- Border Land School Division
- Prairie Spirit School Division
- Lakeshore School Division
- Garden Valley School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
- Rolling River School School Division
- Western School Division
- École Aurèle Lemoine
Other:
Springfield Learning Centre in Anola is closed.
All programs and transportation for WASO is cancelled.
Bus cancellations:
- Winnipeg- there will be no bus service to Balmoral Hall School, Laureate Academy, Gonzaga Middle School, St. Pauls High School and Prairie Adventist.
- Over a dozen bus routes in the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine are cancelled.
- Seine River School Division buses are cancelled and there is no in-person learning.
- Swan Valley School Division
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Beautiful Plains School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
