Weather

School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 8:18 am
1 min read
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Monday, Jan. 20.

Highway closures: 

None.

School closures:

  • Sunrise School Division
  • Hanover School Division
  • Interlake School Division
  • Southwest Horizon School Division
  • Turtle Mountain School Division
  • Border Land School Division
  • Prairie Spirit School Division
  • Lakeshore School Division
  • Garden Valley School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division
  • Rolling River School School Division
  • Western School Division
  • École Aurèle Lemoine

Other:

Springfield Learning Centre in Anola is closed.

All programs and transportation for WASO is cancelled.

Bus cancellations:

  • Winnipeg- there will be no bus service to Balmoral Hall School, Laureate Academy, Gonzaga Middle School, St. Pauls High School and Prairie Adventist.
  • Over a dozen bus routes in the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine are cancelled.
  • Seine River School Division buses are cancelled and there is no in-person learning.
  • Swan Valley School Division
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Beautiful Plains School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

