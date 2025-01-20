School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday

See more sharing options

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Monday, Jan. 20.

Highway closures:

None.

School closures:

Sunrise School Division

Hanover School Division

Interlake School Division

Southwest Horizon School Division

Turtle Mountain School Division

Border Land School Division

Prairie Spirit School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Garden Valley School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Rolling River School School Division

Western School Division

École Aurèle Lemoine

Other:

Springfield Learning Centre in Anola is closed.

All programs and transportation for WASO is cancelled.

Bus cancellations:

Winnipeg- there will be no bus service to Balmoral Hall School, Laureate Academy, Gonzaga Middle School, St. Pauls High School and Prairie Adventist.

Over a dozen bus routes in the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine are cancelled.

Seine River School Division buses are cancelled and there is no in-person learning.

Swan Valley School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

Beautiful Plains School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.