Canada

Fashion frontier: UNB student helps create dress designed for space

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 7:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick student reaches new frontier in space fashion'
New Brunswick student reaches new frontier in space fashion
WATCH: One University of New Brunswick student took a different angle to space research — with a dress designed for zero gravity travel.
University of New Brunswick student Jagriti Luitel has been interested in space since she was a child. Now, that interest, and her passion for fashion,  have opened the door to stellar career potential.

“I felt like, ‘What can I do that other people can’t do?’ and I’m just following my talent and gifts,” she said.

Luitel was one of 48 people last spring who participated in zero gravity flights through the Aurelia Institute, an organization seeking to prepare humans for space travel.

Her project is a dress that combines femininity, her Nepalese identity and practicality (the dress has pockets) to explore what fashion in space might look like — with the help of New York City fashion designer Deborah Won.

“Economically, in the next 20 or 30 years, there’s going to be a huge jump in terms of job opportunities and the economy of space bursting,” Luitel said.

To learn more, and to watch her dress bloom in zero-gravity, watch the video above.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

