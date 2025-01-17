Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Legendary Banff skier honoured by the ski hill he calls home

By Jayme Doll Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 7:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Legendary Banff skier is honored by the ski hill he calls home'
Legendary Banff skier is honored by the ski hill he calls home
WATCH: Mt. Norquay Ski Resort has named a chairlift after beloved Banffite, Eddie Hunter. Jayme Doll reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Surrounded by cameras and a crowd of bundled-up family members, friends and admirers, a beloved Banff resident and skier was honoured on Friday at a Rocky Mountain resort that is just as iconic as he is.

Legendary Banff Skiier Eddie Hunter vows he'll never quit his passion of skiing, as Mount Norquay unveiled a new chairlift, named in his honour. View image in full screen
Eddie Hunter, a legendary Banff skier, vows he’ll never quit his passion of skiing, as Mount Norquay unveiled a new chairlift, named in his honour. Global News

Eddie Hunter’s long list of accomplishments is impressive.

The passionate skier has also been a filmmaker and wrote a book documenting the history of Mount Norquay — the ski resort he shares the same birth year with.

Story continues below advertisement

Hunter has been carving out memories at the ski resort on the edge of Banff’s townsite for nearly a century.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Now a new chairlift — built alongside the North American run — bears his name.

Recalling his early days of skiing, Hunter said, “there’s was no lift and no aid to your skiing when you came up — you got a ride up the road, maybe with a service truck.”

“Those were poverty years — I never really had good skis.”

But that didn’t slow him down. He had his daughters on the slopes when they were in diapers, and later his grandchildren.

Legendary Banff skiier Eddie Hunter will turn 100 years old next year, the same year his beloved Mount Norquay celebrates a century of skiing. View image in full screen
Legendary Banff skier Eddie Hunter will turn 100 years old next year — the same year his beloved Mount Norquay celebrates a century of skiing. Courtes: Eddie Hunter family

“He’s been a huge inspiration my whole life,” said Hunter’s grandson, Noah Maisonet. “I attribute all my skiing abilities to him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Granddaughter Sadie Hunter agrees. “He’s really changed people’s lives, their careers, the way they look at life,” she said.

Hunter, who already has ski a run named after him, was visibly moved by this latest honour.

“I really don’t deserve it,” he said. “I feel happy to be here and amazed by the way I feel.”

Hunter is still getting turns in today and vows he will never quit his beloved passion of skiing.

Both Hunter and Mount Norquay will turn 100 years old in 2026.

 

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices