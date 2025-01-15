Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston council moves forward with soccer stadium proposal

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 12:52 pm
2 min read
Kingston council voted 9-3 to explore a 4,000-seat soccer stadium, sparking debate over green space and community impact. Consultations are ahead to shape its future. View image in full screen
Kingston council voted 9-3 to explore a 4,000-seat soccer stadium, sparking debate over green space and community impact. Consultations are ahead to shape its future. Victory Grounds Ventures
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kingston city council has voted 9-3 to move forward with exploring a proposal for a 4,000-seat soccer stadium at the Memorial Centre site. The decision has sparked passionate responses from both supporters and critics in the community.

Proponents, such as Victory Grounds Ventures’ Paul Barbeau, believe the stadium could transform Kingston’s sports landscape.

“This project serves as a platform for athletes to rise, fans to unite and the community to thrive,” Barbeau said during a virtual presentation.

However, many residents voiced concerns about the impact on the Memorial Centre site, a long-standing public space used for events like farmers markets. Critics fear the development could undermine its accessibility and green space.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We believe in the vision of a green and accessible city,” said Andrew McCann, a representative of the farmers market. “A for-profit stadium would dig into that dream dramatically.”

Story continues below advertisement

Others, like Karen Middleton, argued the project contradicts the city’s principles for the site.

“The Memorial Centre was meant to be green, diverse and accessible. This plan changes that entirely,” she said.

Sports advocates, however, see potential benefits. Jesse Toppley, a football coach, highlighted the challenges young athletes face practising on unsafe fields.

Trending Now

“We had to cancel practice because of so many discarded needles. This project could change that,” he said.

Barbeau emphasized that the vote is just a preliminary step.

“We’re moving from the flirting stage to dating,” he said. “Now, we can start public consultations and address concerns together.”

While supporters see the stadium as a potential game-changer, residents like Jamie Macari feel their voices have not been adequately heard.

“The community wasn’t properly consulted. This is public land, and we deserve a say,” he said.

The next steps include public consultations and detailed planning. A final decision on the stadium is still months away.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices