Kingston council moves forward with soccer stadium proposal

Kingston city council has voted 9-3 to move forward with exploring a proposal for a 4,000-seat soccer stadium at the Memorial Centre site. The decision has sparked passionate responses from both supporters and critics in the community.

Proponents, such as Victory Grounds Ventures’ Paul Barbeau, believe the stadium could transform Kingston’s sports landscape.

“This project serves as a platform for athletes to rise, fans to unite and the community to thrive,” Barbeau said during a virtual presentation.

However, many residents voiced concerns about the impact on the Memorial Centre site, a long-standing public space used for events like farmers markets. Critics fear the development could undermine its accessibility and green space.

“We believe in the vision of a green and accessible city,” said Andrew McCann, a representative of the farmers market. “A for-profit stadium would dig into that dream dramatically.”

Others, like Karen Middleton, argued the project contradicts the city’s principles for the site.

“The Memorial Centre was meant to be green, diverse and accessible. This plan changes that entirely,” she said.

Sports advocates, however, see potential benefits. Jesse Toppley, a football coach, highlighted the challenges young athletes face practising on unsafe fields.

“We had to cancel practice because of so many discarded needles. This project could change that,” he said.

Barbeau emphasized that the vote is just a preliminary step.

“We’re moving from the flirting stage to dating,” he said. “Now, we can start public consultations and address concerns together.”

While supporters see the stadium as a potential game-changer, residents like Jamie Macari feel their voices have not been adequately heard.

“The community wasn’t properly consulted. This is public land, and we deserve a say,” he said.

The next steps include public consultations and detailed planning. A final decision on the stadium is still months away.