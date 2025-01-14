Man charged in death of woman found lying in East Vancouver street

Vancouver police say a man has been criminally charged in the death of a woman found lying in the road in East Vancouver last year.
The 37-year-old victim was found badly injured at Kingsway and Victoria Drive, near the Esso station, around 5 a.m. on March 30, 2024.
She died at the scene.
At the time, police released video of a dark-coloured minivan seen at the location in connection with the investigation.
On Tuesday, police said they had identified the vehicle’s driver, who has now been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a fatal collision.
Sina Mogharei, 32, was arrested and was scheduled for a first court appearance on Tuesday.
Comments