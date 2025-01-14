Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in death of woman found lying in East Vancouver street

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigating woman’s death on Victoria Drive'
Vancouver police investigating woman’s death on Victoria Drive
RELATED: A 37-year-old woman was found lying on the road near the Esso gas station on Victoria Drive shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Vancouver police said she died shortly after being found – Mar 31, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police say a man has been criminally charged in the death of a woman found lying in the road in East Vancouver last year.

The 37-year-old victim was found badly injured at Kingsway and Victoria Drive, near the Esso station, around 5 a.m. on March 30, 2024.

She died at the scene.

Click to play video: 'VPD releases video of vehicle of interest in woman’s death'
VPD releases video of vehicle of interest in woman’s death
Trending Now

At the time, police released video of a dark-coloured minivan seen at the location in connection with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, police said they had identified the vehicle’s driver, who has now been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a fatal collision.

Sina Mogharei, 32, was arrested and was scheduled for a first court appearance on Tuesday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices