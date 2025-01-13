Menu

Canada

Impaired driving charge laid after Highway 401 collision in Kingston

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 11:27 am
1 min read
Frontenac OPP responded to the crash on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. View image in full screen
Frontenac OPP responded to the crash on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. SC
A single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont., led to impaired driving charges for a local man.

Frontenac OPP responded to the crash on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police say a Kia sedan travelling westbound attempted to exit at Division Street but veered off the road, striking a light pole.

Kingston Fire Rescue assisted at the scene, and no injuries to the driver or passengers were reported.

Officers suspected alcohol was a factor and conducted a roadside test, which led to the arrest of 36-year-old Zachary Jensen of Kingston.

Jensen faces charges of operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, as well as operation with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

His licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Kingston on Feb. 11.

