Belleville Police Service swears in 5 new officers

The Belleville Police Service has officially sworn in five new constables during a ceremony presided over by Justice Deluzio of the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 7.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Constables Isabelle Whittaker and Riley Sandercock graduated from the Ontario Police College on Dec. 13, 2024.
Joining them are constables Kristen Curtis, Mark Raymond and Chad Peters, all of whom bring prior experience from other policing agencies.
Trending Now
The event was attended by Chief Murray Rodd, Deputy Chief Sheri Meeks, and family and friends of the new recruits.
- Canada Workers Benefit goes out Friday. How much will you get?
- Supreme Court rejects Quebec woman’s attempt to sue comedian who mocked her son
- Ottawa must axe capital gains changes amid uncertainty: Canadian chamber
- Company that processed plant-based milk linked to listeria permanently closes plants
Comments