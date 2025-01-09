Belleville Police Service swears in 5 new officers

Send this page to someone via email

The Belleville Police Service has officially sworn in five new constables during a ceremony presided over by Justice Deluzio of the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 7.

Constables Isabelle Whittaker and Riley Sandercock graduated from the Ontario Police College on Dec. 13, 2024.

Joining them are constables Kristen Curtis, Mark Raymond and Chad Peters, all of whom bring prior experience from other policing agencies.

The event was attended by Chief Murray Rodd, Deputy Chief Sheri Meeks, and family and friends of the new recruits.