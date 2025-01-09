Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Belleville Police Service swears in 5 new officers

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 2:37 pm
1 min read
Belleville Police welcomes 5 new constables, including recent Ontario Police College grads and experienced officers. Ceremony held Jan. 7 with Chief Rodd present. View image in full screen
Belleville Police welcomes 5 new constables, including recent Ontario Police College grads and experienced officers. Ceremony held Jan. 7 with Chief Rodd present. Belleville Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Belleville Police Service has officially sworn in five new constables during a ceremony presided over by Justice Deluzio of the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 7.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Constables Isabelle Whittaker and Riley Sandercock graduated from the Ontario Police College on Dec. 13, 2024.

Joining them are constables Kristen Curtis, Mark Raymond and Chad Peters, all of whom bring prior experience from other policing agencies.

Trending Now

The event was attended by Chief Murray Rodd, Deputy Chief Sheri Meeks, and family and friends of the new recruits.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices