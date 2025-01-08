Moose Jaw food bank receives sponsorship through SaskGaming

Send this page to someone via email

The Moose Jaw & District Food Bank dealt with a challenging 2024.

In July, the Saskatchewan non-profit faced a shortage of food and were almost forced to close their doors. However, Saskatchewan residents stepped up to the plate helping to support those in the community who rely on the food bank.

The Moose Jaw & District Food Bank was able to collect thousands of pounds of food and stockpile months’ worth of donations to help feed the 800 households using their services.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, a new obstacle was identified after local support workers shared that many residents in the city with mobility issues struggle to access the food bank.

Moose Jaw & District Food Bank then looked to pursue funds that would support a food delivery service program helping those faced with food insecurity.

Story continues below advertisement

After submitting a proposal to SaskGaming, the food bank was awarded a $25,000 sponsorship from Casino Moose Jaw to fund the delivery service throughout 2025.

The donation is anticipated to get the delivery service running within the next month and is expected to help an estimated 100 clients with mobility challenges.