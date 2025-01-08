Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw food bank receives sponsorship through SaskGaming

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 12:27 pm
1 min read
WATCH: The Moose Jaw food bank is bouncing back after a rough year, and additional support from SaskGaming will enable the non-profit to expand its reach within the community it serves.
The Moose Jaw & District Food Bank dealt with a challenging 2024.

In July, the Saskatchewan non-profit faced a shortage of food and were almost forced to close their doors. However, Saskatchewan residents stepped up to the plate helping to support those in the community who rely on the food bank.

The Moose Jaw & District Food Bank was able to collect thousands of pounds of food and stockpile months’ worth of donations to help feed the 800 households using their services.

However, a new obstacle was identified after local support workers shared that many residents in the city with mobility issues struggle to access the food bank.

Moose Jaw & District Food Bank then looked to pursue funds that would support a food delivery service program helping those faced with food insecurity.

After submitting a proposal to SaskGaming, the food bank was awarded a $25,000 sponsorship from Casino Moose Jaw to fund the delivery service throughout 2025.

The donation is anticipated to get the delivery service running within the next month and is expected to help an estimated 100 clients with mobility challenges.

