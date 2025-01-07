Toronto transit fares to be frozen as subway, streetcar frequency improves

Send this page to someone via email

Transit fares are set to be frozen in Toronto next year, as the city pushes new money into its ailing subway, streetcar and bus networks to try and tempt back riders who left during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the TTC unveiled its proposed 2025 budget with new spending, increased frequency across the network and a promise not to raise the cost for riders.

“This is a budget that puts TTC riders and Torontonians first — with service increases and no fare increase, we’re freezing the fares,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said, unveiling the budget at a TTC station.

The new plan will see an increase of roughly six per cent in service hours across the network. Those new hours will lead to more frequent bus, streetcar and subway service across the city, and allow the TTC to operate the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and Finch West LRT if they open in 2025.

“This is a bold investment,” Chow said. “Why? Because we want TTC riders to come back.”

The transit agency is set to introduce several new spending lines, including a plan to target bus bunching on some routes, and $15 million to rehabilitate Kennedy, Scarborough Town Centre, Lansdowne, Dundas, Finch and Spadina stations.

“All of these stations will have a station supervisor. You’ll walk in and actually see a picture of who’s in charge of the station,” TTC board chair Jamaal Myers said. “There will be a QR code so that you can report things that are wrong with the station.”

Money is being put aside for critical infrastructure repairs in stations and for dedicated homeless outreach workers focusing on downtown streetcars.

In total, the budget will see operating costs increase by $85 million this year to a total of $2.8 billion. The 10-year capital budget is now set to cost more than $16 billion.

The plan is not yet confirmed and will be considered in the broader Toronto budget plan, set to be unveiled Monday.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Bingley