Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto transit fares to be frozen as subway, streetcar frequency improves

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 6:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'TTC unveils 2025 budget'
TTC unveils 2025 budget
WATCH: TTC unveils 2025 budget
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Transit fares are set to be frozen in Toronto next year, as the city pushes new money into its ailing subway, streetcar and bus networks to try and tempt back riders who left during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the TTC unveiled its proposed 2025 budget with new spending, increased frequency across the network and a promise not to raise the cost for riders.

“This is a budget that puts TTC riders and Torontonians first — with service increases and no fare increase, we’re freezing the fares,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said, unveiling the budget at a TTC station.

The new plan will see an increase of roughly six per cent in service hours across the network. Those new hours will lead to more frequent bus, streetcar and subway service across the city, and allow the TTC to operate the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and Finch West LRT if they open in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a bold investment,” Chow said. “Why? Because we want TTC riders to come back.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The transit agency is set to introduce several new spending lines, including a plan to target bus bunching on some routes, and $15 million to rehabilitate Kennedy, Scarborough Town Centre, Lansdowne, Dundas, Finch and Spadina stations.

“All of these stations will have a station supervisor. You’ll walk in and actually see a picture of who’s in charge of the station,” TTC board chair Jamaal Myers said. “There will be a QR code so that you can report things that are wrong with the station.”

Money is being put aside for critical infrastructure repairs in stations and for dedicated homeless outreach workers focusing on downtown streetcars.

Trending Now

In total, the budget will see operating costs increase by $85 million this year to a total of $2.8 billion. The 10-year capital budget is now set to cost more than $16 billion.

The plan is not yet confirmed and will be considered in the broader Toronto budget plan, set to be unveiled Monday.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Bingley

Click to play video: 'TTC enforcement begins full-time use of body cameras'
TTC enforcement begins full-time use of body cameras
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices