Weather

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Fraser Valley, Hope

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 3:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. mountain snowpack near record low as drought risk increases'
B.C. mountain snowpack near record low as drought risk increases
RELATED: They arrived late, but powerful Pacific storms are now dumping snow on B.C. mountains. But as Andrea Macpherson reports, the province's River Forecasting Centre is warning it's still "too little -- too late" to build up the snowpack and prevent another summer of drought and extreme wildfire danger. – Mar 8, 2024
It is going to be a snowy start to the new year for eastern Fraser Valley residents.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the region, including Hope, B.C.

The organization said the snow is expected to start on Friday afternoon and continue into the evening.

“Easterly outflow winds will keep the surface temperatures below or near freezing today,” Environment Canada said.

“Therefore, the incoming precipitation will fall as snow or wet snow from this afternoon to this evening.”

Up to five cm is expected to fall and then precipitation will ease on Friday evening.

Drivers and residents should prepare for changing conditions.

Click to play video: 'Quebec man killed in Utah avalanche remembered as avid outdoorsman'
Quebec man killed in Utah avalanche remembered as avid outdoorsman
