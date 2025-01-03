Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Fraser Valley, Hope

Send this page to someone via email

It is going to be a snowy start to the new year for eastern Fraser Valley residents.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the region, including Hope, B.C.

The organization said the snow is expected to start on Friday afternoon and continue into the evening.

“Easterly outflow winds will keep the surface temperatures below or near freezing today,” Environment Canada said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Therefore, the incoming precipitation will fall as snow or wet snow from this afternoon to this evening.”

Up to five cm is expected to fall and then precipitation will ease on Friday evening.

Drivers and residents should prepare for changing conditions.