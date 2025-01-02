Small plane crashes into roof of California commercial building, 11 hurt

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Eleven people were injured when a small plane collided into the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said.

Police got a report at 2:09 p.m. about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police and fire authorities arrived on scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.

It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.

Video footage from KABC shows white smoke coming from the top of a large building.

The plane crashed near the Fullerton Municipal Airport, which has one runway and one heliport. It is located by the Metrolink, a regional train line, and flanked by a residential neighborhood and commercial warehouse buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people some 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.