Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Small plane crashes into roof of California commercial building, 11 hurt

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 2, 2025 6:44 pm
1 min read
A woman is carried on a stretcher near the site of a plane crash, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). View image in full screen
A woman is carried on a stretcher near the site of a plane crash, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Eleven people were injured when a small plane collided into the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said.

Police got a report at 2:09 p.m. about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police and fire authorities arrived on scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.

It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.

Video footage from KABC shows white smoke coming from the top of a large building.

Trending Now

The plane crashed near the Fullerton Municipal Airport, which has one runway and one heliport. It is located by the Metrolink, a regional train line, and flanked by a residential neighborhood and commercial warehouse buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people some 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices