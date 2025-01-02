Calgary army reservist and museum curator killed while ice climbing in eastern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary army reserve officer was killed in an ice-climbing accident in eastern British Columbia over the holidays.

Maj. Dave Peabody died while off duty on Dec. 26 in Kootenay National Park, the military said Thursday.

“Maj. Peabody was an outstanding leader and a valued member of the Canadian Armed Forces community in Calgary,” Lt.-Col. Andrew Beauchamp, commanding officer of The Calgary Highlanders, said in a statement.

“Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Maj. Peabody.”

Peabody, who was 48, served as an infantry officer with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry after joining the Canadian Forces in 2007. He served in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012.

After 14 years in the regular forces he was posted to Calgary and decided to call the city home and start a family.

Peabody transferred to the Calgary Highlanders, a unit of 41 Brigade Group, serving part time as a senior officer.

Last summer he deployed to Jasper, Alta., to lead soldiers in the fight against wildfires ravaging the Rocky Mountain community.

In 2021, Peabody became the curator of The Military Museums in Calgary in a civilian capacity.

In an October interview with The Canadian Press during training at Canadian Forces Base Suffield southeast of Calgary, Peabody reflected on his time in the Canadian Forces and the importance of bringing fresh blood into the military.

“What it really comes down to is if you’re motivated and you want to be here, you’ll be able to do everything we have to do. It’s not hanging out playing video games. It’s physical. It’s a bit of suffering sometimes, but it’s just about willpower,” Peabody said.

“And, really, as we see everything that’s going on in the world today, there is really a higher purpose to all of this … if Canada were to call, we need to be ready.”