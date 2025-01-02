Menu

Canada

1 dead, 1 missing after going through ice in northern Ontario: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2025 11:58 am
1 min read
Police say one person has been found dead and another is still missing after they were seeing going through the ice in the northern Ontario community of Temiskaming Shores over the weekend. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Police say one person has been found dead and another is still missing after they were seeing going through the ice in the northern Ontario community of Temiskaming Shores over the weekend. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Police say one person has been found dead and another is still missing after they were seen going through the ice in the northern Ontario community of Temiskaming Shores over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say someone reported seeing two people go through the ice at Pete’s Dam Park on Sunday afternoon, setting off a search that involved emergency response as well as underwater search and recovery units.

They say the search for the second person continues.

Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service have been called in.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

