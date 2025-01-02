Menu

Parts of Ontario could see as much as 60 cm of snow to start new year

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 2, 2025 9:34 am
1 min read
A person clears snow from a driveway after a winter storm in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. View image in full screen
A person clears snow from a driveway after a winter storm in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Some areas of Ontario are forecasted to see up to 60 cm of snow as Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for a portion of the province on Thursday.

Snow squall warnings are in effect for a chunk of cottage country including Bracebridge, Owen Sound and Kawartha Lakes. The warning also covers Barrie, Orillia and Peterborough to Bellville areas.

Environment Canada’s warning snows the stretch from Barrie to Tobermory could see up to 60 cm of snow as lake effect snow squalls are expected on Thursday into Friday morning.

“Northwest winds gusting up to 60 km/h can result in blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility at times,” the weather agency said.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.”

Other areas under the snow squall warning will see anywhere from 25 cm to 40 cm.

Meanwhile, weather advisories are issued for the Parry Sound area and parts of southwestern Ontario including Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Stratford to Grand Bend where 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected.

The lake effect snow is expected to gradually weaken by Thursday afternoon.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” Environment Canada said.

In early December 2024, cottage country was hit with a massive, historic snowfall that saw 140 cm of snow dump onto the region prompting a state of emergency.

Which parts of Canada will get a white Christmas?

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

