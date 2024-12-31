Menu

Canada

Construction equipment used to smash into Toronto bank, ATM taken

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 31, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
A backhoe being towed from the scene of a damaged bank, stolen ATM. View image in full screen
A backhoe being towed from the scene of a damaged bank, stolen ATM. Phil Pang / Global News
Toronto Police say a piece of construction equipment was used to crash into a bank where an ATM and some cash was taken.

The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a TD Bank at a plaza located at Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Images from the scene show the front of the bank smashed in and an abandoned backhoe was left.

Police said there were no injuries but there is “significant damage” to the property.

An ATM was removed from the site and a unknown quantity of cash was taken, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

— With files from The Canadian Press

A backhoe at the scene of a damaged bank, ATM taken. View image in full screen
A backhoe at the scene of a damaged bank, ATM taken. Phil Pang / Global News
