Construction equipment used to smash into Toronto bank, ATM taken

Toronto Police say a piece of construction equipment was used to crash into a bank where an ATM and some cash was taken.

The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a TD Bank at a plaza located at Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Images from the scene show the front of the bank smashed in and an abandoned backhoe was left.

Police said there were no injuries but there is “significant damage” to the property.

An ATM was removed from the site and a unknown quantity of cash was taken, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

— With files from The Canadian Press

