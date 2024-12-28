Alberta snowpack in ‘a great spot,’ says researcher

Send this page to someone via email

This winter’s snow has been a welcome sight for Alberta farmers.

At the same time last year, much of the ground in and around Edmonton was virtually uncovered.

“Farmers are always concerned about what the moisture does as it’s the biggest factor in crop production and cattle production,” said Scott Jespersen, the vice-chair of Alberta Grains and a farmer near Spruce Grove, Alta.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jespersen says dry years have depleted sloughs and dugouts in the area.

University of Saskatchewan researcher John Pomeroy says current conditions will help replenish some of that water.

Pomeroy studies water resources from Canmore, Alta.

He says mountain snow levels are relatively low for this time of year, but for much of the province, snowpack is above average.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is like having money in the bank, because that snow when it melts will help infiltrate into the soils and help with crop growth,” Pomeroy said.

It’s an extra cushion farmers hope will have a few more flakes by spring.

“As usual, we can always use more,” Jespersen said.