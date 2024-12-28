Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Alberta snowpack in ‘a great spot,’ says researcher

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted December 28, 2024 6:42 pm
1 min read
Snow falls on some combines in southern Alberta. View image in full screen
Snow falls on some combines in southern Alberta. Eloise Therien / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

This winter’s snow has been a welcome sight for Alberta farmers.

At the same time last year, much of the ground in and around Edmonton was virtually uncovered.

“Farmers are always concerned about what the moisture does as it’s the biggest factor in crop production and cattle production,” said Scott Jespersen, the vice-chair of Alberta Grains and a farmer near Spruce Grove, Alta.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jespersen says dry years have depleted sloughs and dugouts in the area.

University of Saskatchewan researcher John Pomeroy says current conditions will help replenish some of that water.

Pomeroy studies water resources from Canmore, Alta.

He says mountain snow levels are relatively low for this time of year, but for much of the province, snowpack is above average.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is like having money in the bank, because that snow when it melts will help infiltrate into the soils and help with crop growth,” Pomeroy said.

It’s an extra cushion farmers hope will have a few more flakes by spring.

“As usual, we can always use more,” Jespersen said.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices