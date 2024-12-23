Menu

Video link
Headline link
B.C. tractor driver charged over crash with police during anti-SOGI rally

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2024 4:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Charges laid against B.C. farmer in relation to a bizarre tractor crash'
Charges laid against B.C. farmer in relation to a bizarre tractor crash
Video captured the chase between police and the tractor in November 2023 before the tractor crashed near Highway 1 in Surrey.
ounties say a Chilliwack, B.C., man has been charged with three criminal offences after a crash between a tractor and BC Highway Patrol vehicle during a 2023 protest.

They say the 54-year-old was arrested on Dec. 18 and will appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Jan. 16, charged with fleeing police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

Click to play video: 'Tractor driver remains in hospital after crash'
Tractor driver remains in hospital after crash

RCMP said last year that the tractor was one of several vehicles involved in a convoy that began in Chilliwack and was travelling to Vancouver.

The tractor driver sustained serious injuries in the crash that left an officer with minor injuries.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Photos from the collision posted to social media at the time showed a John Deere tractor on its side, and that it was flying a black and white flag that read “stop SOGI 123,” an apparent reference to a set of classroom guidelines on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Click to play video: 'What is SOGI 123?'
What is SOGI 123?

Several protests erupted in cities across Canada last fall by those opposed to the educational resource intended to create more inclusive classrooms.

The Independent Investigations Office issued a statement in February after concluding its investigation into the Highway 17 crash in Surrey, saying it had cleared police of any wrongdoing.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

