Poet, former chief justice among five new members appointed to Order of Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Mike Savage has released the names of the five people appointed to the Order of Nova Scotia for 2024.

The new recipients of the highest honour in the province come from a broad range of fields including the arts, philanthropy, business, education and public service.

They include author, poet and educator Afua Cooper, who is recognized for her study of Black Canadian life; and the province’s former chief justice, J. Michael MacDonald, who is honoured for his service to the law and public service.

Biomedical engineer Allan Marble is recognized for his contributions to his field, and Joseph Shannon has made the 2024 list for his work as a businessman and philanthropist.

Corporate leader Robert Sobey rounds out the list for supporting the visual arts and access to higher education.

An investiture ceremony will be held in the spring for the five new appointees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.