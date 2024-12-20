Menu

Politics

Alberta government creates homelessness advisory panel, changes grant process

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
A homeless encampment near downtown Edmonton is shown on Monday December 18, 2023. View image in full screen
A homeless encampment near downtown Edmonton is shown on Monday December 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Alberta government says it’s creating an advisory panel to inform the province’s approach to handling homelessness.

The panel is to be co-chaired by United Conservative Party legislature member Justin Wright and Robin James, chief administrator of the Lethbridge Housing Authority.

Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says the panel is to assess government actions and funding.

He also says the panel is to focus on needs of the homeless in rural areas and Indigenous communities.

While the panel is to be established early next year, Nixon says the province will work to improve the accuracy of data collected on homelessness across Alberta.

He says the province would also be changing how front-line agencies are funded, as grants are to be provided through the province directly rather than through non-profits.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

