School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Highway closures:

None.

School closures:

Prairie Spirit School Division

Turtle Mountain School Division

Southwest Horizon School Division

Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools

Prairie Rose School Division-Region A schools

DSFM- École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École La Source, and Gilbert-Rosset

Bus cancellations:

Brandon School Division-buses outside the city

Rolling River School Division-all buses

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.