Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 8:11 am
1 min read
School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Highway closures:

None.

School closures:

  • Prairie Spirit School Division
  • Turtle Mountain School Division
  • Southwest Horizon School Division
  • Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools
  • Prairie Rose School Division-Region A schools
  • DSFM- École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École La Source, and Gilbert-Rosset

 

Story continues below advertisement

Bus cancellations:

Trending Now
  • Brandon School Division-buses outside the city
  • Rolling River School Division-all buses

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.  You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

Sponsored content

AdChoices