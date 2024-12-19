School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, December 19, 2024.
Highway closures:
None.
School closures:
- Prairie Spirit School Division
- Turtle Mountain School Division
- Southwest Horizon School Division
- Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools
- Prairie Rose School Division-Region A schools
- DSFM- École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École La Source, and Gilbert-Rosset
Bus cancellations:
- Brandon School Division-buses outside the city
- Rolling River School Division-all buses
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
