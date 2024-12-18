‘Drunk’ cruise passenger dies aboard ship after allegedly assaulting staff

Send this page to someone via email

A Royal Caribbean cruise en route from California to Mexico turned tragic after a passenger died aboard the Navigator of the Seas ship.

Passenger Michael Virgil, 35, was detained by security on Friday, Dec. 13, after he allegedly physically attacked crew members and threatened other passengers in a drunken rage, reports Fox 11 Los Angeles.

In video footage obtained by Fox, Virgil appears to attempt to kick down a door to a room where a crew member was hiding, screaming profanities, before being subdued by security.

View image in full screen In a screengrab from video supplied to Fox 11, Michael Virgil appears to try to kick down a door where a Royal Caribbean staff member was allegedly hiding. Fox 11

“I was kind of scared,” Christifer Mikhail, who filmed the incident, told Fox, adding that Virgil had allegedly threatened to kill him and had kicked one crew member and punched another.

Story continues below advertisement

Using pepper spray, zip ties and handcuffs, security members were able to restrain Virgil and detain him.

Within the hour, however, he died.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Now, the FBI is investigating.

Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, told USA Today they were called to the ship when it docked in the city and are “investigating an incident on board that resulted in death.” The FBI did not share how Virgil died and the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner said the cause of death is pending additional investigation.

A family member told Fox 11 Virgil’s behaviour on board the ship was uncharacteristic of him.

“He didn’t deserve to die over it,” they said, adding that they believe Virgil was administered a sedative by ship security.

Story continues below advertisement

According to relatives, Virgil was a father and fiancé who left behind a seven-year-old son and bride-to-be, both of whom were on the cruise.

In a statement, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing: “We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests. We offered support to the family and are working with authorities on their investigation.”