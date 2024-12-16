Menu

Weather

School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted December 16, 2024 7:45 am
1 min read
School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday - image View image in full screen
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Highway closures:

  • Highway 5 from Saskatchewan border to Grandview
  • Highway 16 from Saskatchewan border to Hwy 359
  • Highway 45 from Russell to Rossburn
  • Highway 83 from Russell to Hwy 57
  • Highway 482 from Hwy 5 to Hwy 83

School closures:

  • Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools
  • DSFM- École Saint-Lazare
  • Southwest Horizon School Division-all schools
  • Turtle Mountain School Division-all schools
  • Rolling River School Division-colony schools
Bus cancellations:

  • Brandon School Division-buses outside the city
  • Rolling River School Division-all buses
  • Mountain View School Division
  • Park West School Division
  • DSFM- Jours de Plaine (Laurier), La Source (Shilo), École Communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude) and École Notre-Dame de Lourdes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.  You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

