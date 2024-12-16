School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Monday, December 16, 2024.
Highway closures:
- Highway 5 from Saskatchewan border to Grandview
- Highway 16 from Saskatchewan border to Hwy 359
- Highway 45 from Russell to Rossburn
- Highway 83 from Russell to Hwy 57
- Highway 482 from Hwy 5 to Hwy 83
School closures:
- Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools
- DSFM- École Saint-Lazare
- Southwest Horizon School Division-all schools
- Turtle Mountain School Division-all schools
- Rolling River School Division-colony schools
Bus cancellations:
- Brandon School Division-buses outside the city
- Rolling River School Division-all buses
- Mountain View School Division
- Park West School Division
- DSFM- Jours de Plaine (Laurier), La Source (Shilo), École Communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude) and École Notre-Dame de Lourdes.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
