School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Highway closures:

Highway 5 from Saskatchewan border to Grandview

Highway 16 from Saskatchewan border to Hwy 359

Highway 45 from Russell to Rossburn

Highway 83 from Russell to Hwy 57

Highway 482 from Hwy 5 to Hwy 83

School closures:

Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools

DSFM- École Saint-Lazare

Southwest Horizon School Division-all schools

Turtle Mountain School Division-all schools

Rolling River School Division-colony schools

Bus cancellations:

Brandon School Division-buses outside the city

Rolling River School Division-all buses

Mountain View School Division

Park West School Division

DSFM- Jours de Plaine (Laurier), La Source (Shilo), École Communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude) and École Notre-Dame de Lourdes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.