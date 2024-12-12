Menu

Canada

Longueuil deer cull ends after 105 animals killed in urban park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2024 3:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parks Canada deer cull costs under fire from taxpayer group'
Parks Canada deer cull costs under fire from taxpayer group
RELATED - Parks Canada deer cull costs under fire from taxpayer group – May 22, 2024
A Montreal suburb is declaring the “end of the deer saga” Thursday after completing its plan to cull a growing herd of white-tailed deer in one of its parks.

The City of Longueuil says a total of 105 deer have been killed in an operation it says was needed to restore the ecological balance in Michel-Chartrand Park.

The cull carried out with air rifles began in October after years of legal battles with animal rights groups seeking to save the animals.

The city has said the number of white-tailed deer in the park more than tripled in recent years — from 32 in 2017 to 114 earlier this year — while the park can support around 15 deer.

Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier says the city needs to find a lasting solution to keep the deer population under control so another cull is not necessary.

The city has so far donated nearly 13,000 portions of deer meat to a food bank and has given the antlers and hides to Indigenous communities for making artisanal products.

Click to play video: 'Deer cull in Montreal-area park to go ahead in fall 2024'
Deer cull in Montreal-area park to go ahead in fall 2024
© 2024 The Canadian Press

