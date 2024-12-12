Longueuil deer cull ends after 105 animals killed in urban park

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal suburb is declaring the “end of the deer saga” Thursday after completing its plan to cull a growing herd of white-tailed deer in one of its parks.

The City of Longueuil says a total of 105 deer have been killed in an operation it says was needed to restore the ecological balance in Michel-Chartrand Park.

The cull carried out with air rifles began in October after years of legal battles with animal rights groups seeking to save the animals.

The city has said the number of white-tailed deer in the park more than tripled in recent years — from 32 in 2017 to 114 earlier this year — while the park can support around 15 deer.

Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier says the city needs to find a lasting solution to keep the deer population under control so another cull is not necessary.

The city has so far donated nearly 13,000 portions of deer meat to a food bank and has given the antlers and hides to Indigenous communities for making artisanal products.