Share

Politics

City asks Winnipeggers for feedback on budget update

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We need more revenue, full stop’: City of Winnipeg says tax increases are on the way'
‘We need more revenue, full stop’: City of Winnipeg says tax increases are on the way
WATCH: As anticipated, the City of Winnipeg’s preliminary 2025 budget includes a property tax hike of almost six per cent. Here's what else you need to know:
Do you have thoughts about the City of Winnipeg’s preliminary 2025 budget update?

City council is asking for feedback from Winnipeggers about the contents of the budget, which was tabled by the Executive Policy Committee Wednesday, and the associated city spending, taxes, and services.

An online survey, which will be available until early next month, will help inform councillors as they work to finalize the budget by the end of January.

The city said there will also be opportunities for Winnipeggers to appear as a delegation to committee meetings beginning Jan. 13, and to submit written feedback for the public record.

Click to play video: '‘Tough conversations’: Taxpayer advocate says expected Winnipeg tax hike will be painful'
‘Tough conversations’: Taxpayer advocate says expected Winnipeg tax hike will be painful
