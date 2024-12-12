Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police tackle drug use, related criminal behaviour in city’s downtown

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 12, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
Hopkins (right) was among the organizers of the Drug Poisoning Awareness Day event in Mount Forest. View image in full screen
Hopkins (right) was among the organizers of the Drug Poisoning Awareness Day event in Mount Forest. Wellington Guelph Drug Startegy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Guelph police have been cracking down on drug use and associated criminal behaviour.

Last month, police said two deaths in the downtown were linked to possible illicit drug use.

Jean Hopkins, manager of the Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy, said the deaths on Nov. 8th were tragic.

“In 2023, we lost at least 62 community members to substance-related fatalities and that’s the highest number of lives that we’ve lost on record, “Hopkins said.

She said the number of deaths occurring in the past year really speaks to the increasing toxicity of the unregulated drug supply that’s circulating in the community.

In late October, police initiated a downtown project prior to the pair of drug-related deaths. Since its inception, nearly three dozen arrests have been made. A majority of the arrests have either led to warnings or referrals to community supports.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the Ontario government introduced legislation to help clear homeless encampments and tackle drug use in public parks

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hopkins said the latest deaths speak to the toxic drug supply, specifically with high strength opioids like fentanyl.

“Eighty-six per cent of the fatalities that we do see, there were opioids that were involved. And drug poisonings can happen really quickly, really unexpectedly,” she said.

However, Hopkins said drug use-related deaths aren’t just occurring in Guelph but around Wellington County.

Trending Now

In light of the tragedies, she said it’s absolutely essential to communicate effectively with the public.

“I think that people need access to up-to-date, current, evidence-based information so that they can make informed decisions about the substances that they’re using, how they’re using those substances. And in addition to that, ways in which they can reach out for support,” she said.

Click to play video: '‘Open air drug market’ operating in Ontario city shut down by police'
‘Open air drug market’ operating in Ontario city shut down by police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices