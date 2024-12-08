Menu

Politics

PLQ leadership candidate Pablo Rodriguez gets new endorsements

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 8, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Quebec Liberal Party leadership candidate Pablo Rodriguez received several new endorsements Sunday, including La Pinière MNA Linda Caron and Mont-Royal-Outremont MNA Michelle Setlakwe.

Rodriguez named Caron as senior advisor responsible for social services and Setlakwe as co-chair of his campaign.

He announced his candidacy for PLQ leadership in September and was formerly the federal Transport Minister.

He has since received several endorsement, including from former ministers in the Bourassa and Couillard governments.

The leadership election will take place in June 2025. The other candidates include Frédéric Beauchemin, Marc Bélanger, Denis Coderre and Charles Milliard.

