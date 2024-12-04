Hannah Kobayashi’s sister rejects ‘voluntary missing person’ conclusion

Send this page to someone via email

The sister of missing Maui woman Hannah Kobayashi says she isn’t satisfied with the police decision this week to declare Kobayashi a “voluntary missing person” after she was spotted on surveillance cameras crossing into Mexico.

Speaking to NBC News on Tuesday, Sydni Kobayashi said authorities have declined to show her family the video footage that was confirmed by Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell this week.

“We’re just as confused and just as frustrated more than anything now,” Sydni told the news outlet.

The family’s lawyer, appearing alongside Sydni for the interview, agreed.

“They just reached this conclusion … without showing (the family) any footage,” Sara Azari said, questioning how police came to the conclusion that Kobayashi didn’t seem to be in danger or the victim of a crime.

Story continues below advertisement

“It takes a lot more digging and investigation to be able to say it’s voluntary.”

Hannah Kobayashi mysteriously disappeared after failing to catch a connecting flight. Sydni Kobayashi / Facebook

Sydni told NBC that she fears her sister might be a victim of human trafficking, theorizing that just because she appears to be on her own, doesn’t mean someone’s not controlling her from afar.

Meanwhile, the department has defended their decision not to release the footage.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The investigators noted that before departing Maui, Kobayashi expressed a desire to step away from modern connectivity,” they wrote in a statement.

“The LAPD remains mindful of privacy concerns while ensuring all investigative actions are conducted within the bounds of legal and ethical standards,” they added.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, McDonnell told reporters that Kobayashi, 30, crossed the border on foot through a pedestrian tunnel at the San Ysidro point of entry on Nov. 12, just four days after she flew from Hawaii to the mainland U.S.

He said because they do not believe she is in danger, the will suspend the search operation on their end.

“She has a right to her privacy and we respect her choices, but we also understand the concern her loved ones feel for her,” McDonnell told reporters, while urging Kobayashi to make contact with her worried family. “A simple message could reassure those who care about her.”

McDonnell added that if she returns to the U.S., law enforcement will be notified.

Kobayashi flew out of Maui on Nov. 8, destined for upstate New York. She never boarded her connecting flight from Los Angeles International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport that same day.

Story continues below advertisement

Hannah Kobayashi is seen arriving at LAX on Nov. 8. Sydni Kobayashi / Facebook

She told her family she would sleep in the airport that night.

Over the next couple of days she was spotted at a high-end shopping mall in L.A. twice, and sent a number of mysterious and alarming texts to family and friends. In those texts she said she believed someone might be trying to steal her identity and money and that she did not feel safe.

On Nov. 12, Kobayashi’s family filed a missing person report — not knowing she was crossing into Mexico that day.

On Nov. 25, a heartbreaking layer was added to the mystery, when Kobayashi’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, was found dead outside a business near LAX.

View image in full screen Ryan Kobayashi, center, holds a picture of his missing daughter Hannah Kobayashi outside Crypto.com Arena, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes / The Associated Press

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office determined he died by suicide. He had travelled to California 13 days earlier to search for this daughter and Kobayashi’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, said she believed he “died of a broken heart.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Being on the streets and seeing what the possibilities of where his daughter could be. No sleep. The speculating rumours that are going around. It just took a toll on him,” she said at the time.