Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police arrest 2 in month-long string of commercial break-ins

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘A positive first step’: Manitoba launches framework for public safety improvements'
‘A positive first step’: Manitoba launches framework for public safety improvements
RELATED: The Manitoba government says the ongoing retail crime initiative in Winnipeg could become a permanent fixture. More on the additions to the province's public safety strategy today. – Nov 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two suspects are in custody after a string of commercial break-ins, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to a restaurant on Provencher Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Monday, where they spotted a smashed window and two people inside the building.

The suspects ran out the back door, police said — one was arrested immediately, while the other allegedly sprayed a pursuing officer in the face with bear spray.

He was arrested, and the officer was treated for the effects of the spray.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Further investigation by the major crimes unit linked the two men to a rash of break-ins at more than 15 Winnipeg businesses, focused around the St. James and Provencher neighbourhoods, over a month-long period.

A 35-year-old suspect faces a whopping 17 break-and-enter charges, as well as weapon possession. He was also the subject of four outstanding warrants.

Story continues below advertisement

The second man, 23, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assault with a weapon, two counts of weapon possession, break and enter, and was the subject of two warrants of his own.

Click to play video: 'Business owner deals with seventh break-in of year'
Business owner deals with seventh break-in of year
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices