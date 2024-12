Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire Monday night that killed a 78-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a home on Dawson Road in Richer around 8:30 p.m., where local firefighters and EMS were already on-scene.

A 14-year-old boy was able to escape with only minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, but the woman was pronounced dead on-scene despite emergency responders’ efforts.