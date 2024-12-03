Manitoba to open trade office in U.S. capital

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is opening a trade office in Washington, D.C. in the new year.

Premier Wab Kinew announced the move Tuesday at his State of the Province address, and said it’ll be a permanent presence in the U.S. capital.

The office is intended to develop business relationships in the U.S., specifically in states where Manitoba already has strong trade connections, like Minnesota, Illinois and Texas.

“Manitoba has what America needs and a trade office in the heart of the capital will strengthen trade ties and protect Manitoba jobs as we work with the incoming Trump administration,” said Kinew.

“It’s one piece of our economic development strategy and it’s part of how we speak to the incoming Trump administration in their language. We’re focused on boosting productivity, attracting investment and job creation.”

The creation of the office has been in the works since December of 2023 after a recommendation from the then newly-created premier’s business and jobs council.