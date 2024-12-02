Poll suggests Winnipeg residents believe city needs more money, are split on taxes

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says new poll results show residents understand the need for the city to collect more money — either from other governments or new taxes.

The city-commissioned poll, by Probe Research, had 56 per cent of respondents agreeing with the idea that the city needs money from sources other than property taxes, fees and grants.

About four in 10 respondents said extra funds from the provincial government is the best way to get new money, while about one in six respondents said new municipal taxes were the best option.

Among the possible new taxes, the most popular items were vacant homes, liquor sales and commercial parking, while taxes on vehicle registration and online deliveries faced the most opposition.

The poll included 480 adults from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, and cannot be assigned a margin of error because it involved an online panel.

Gillingham is hoping further talks with the provincial NDP government will bear fruit.

“We have a growing city … and the demand for city services is only increasing,” Gillingham said Monday.

“So we have to find ways to raise the revenue to provide those services.”

The former Progressive Conservative government froze municipal operating grants for several years before boosting them by an average of 28 per cent in 2023. The NDP government, after winning last year’s election, has committed to annual increases of two per cent.

Last week, the province announced an additional $62 million over five years for municipalities. It has also funded some additional policing costs to fight a surge in retail theft.

“I think we’ve demonstrated all along that we’re willing to collaborate and work with the City of Winnipeg and municipalities across Manitoba to make sure their needs are met,” Glen Simard, the minister for municipal and northern relations, said Monday.

Any of the new taxes being floated by the city would need provincial approval. Simard was noncommittal when asked whether he would approve new municipal tax powers.

“The more that we can work together in talking about the issues together is good for everyone,” Simard said.

“That’s not a no or a yes,” he said when pressed again.