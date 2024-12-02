FBI, police to provide update on 14-year-old Maine girl missing for months

Send this page to someone via email

The FBI and Maine State Police are providing an update on the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who vanished after walking into the woods near her Maine home in late September.

Stefanie Damron was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 24, one day after she “was last seen walking out of her house and into the woods located on the West Road in New Sweden,” according to Maine State Police (MSP).

Her parents, Christopher and Lisa Marie Damron, previously said their daughter “got into an argument with her sister” on Sept. 23 and “walked off” into the woods, according to WGAM-TV.

Stefanie Damron was last seen by her family on Sept. 23, 2024. Maine State Police / Facebook

“We live a half mile back in the woods and our kids are very comfortable in their surroundings so there was nothing to raise flags the first few hours,” the parents wrote in a statement in late October.

On Nov. 21, despite “extensive investigative efforts,” MSP said the teen was still missing. In an update on Facebook, they said they had followed leads in Maine and other states, as well as into Canada.

The Bangor Daily News previously reported that Jerri Harms, Darmon’s great-aunt, told the Brooklyn Squad podcast that the family moved from Texas to New Sweden in 2020.

Harms said the girl has attempted to run away a few times before, but was always located in the woods shortly after by family members.

View image in full screen Stefanie Damron is seen in a recent photo, taken in the summer of 2024. Maine State Police / Facebook

She is described as five feet tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with long sleeves, blue jeans and black Harley-Davidson boots.