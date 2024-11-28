Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Okanagan fire study recommends curbing development in high-risk areas

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2024 9:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Are you ready for a wildfire? 3 critical ways to prepare your family and home'
Are you ready for a wildfire? 3 critical ways to prepare your family and home
Wildfires are a risk and reality for many Canadians, but there are a few simple ways you can be prepared in the event of an emergency or evacuation. Here are a few tips so you and your family can be wildfire smart – Jul 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia’s Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.

The study, conducted by non-profit FP Innovations on the request of the BC FireSmart Committee and the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, looked into the 2023 Grouse Complex of wildfires that included the McDougall Creek blaze.

Click to play video: 'Could a winter La Nina help B.C.’s drought?'
Could a winter La Nina help B.C.’s drought?

The fires set more than 300 buildings ablaze, forced more than 30,000 people to flee and caused about $480 million in insured losses.

Story continues below advertisement

The case study found that embers and not direct contact with advancing flames were “almost exclusively” responsible for helping wildfires move into neighbourhoods.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The report also found that the presence of flammable materials within 10 metres of structures played a crucial role in whether it survived the wildfires.

The study’s recommendations included limiting development, increasing zoning bylaw setbacks for structures in heavily forested areas, and improving landscaping and fencing regulations to “establish non-combustible zones around structures.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Wildfire burning near Grand Forks'
Wildfire burning near Grand Forks

“Directing new urban development, be it residential, commercial, or industrial, towards existing urban centres and community hubs can reduce urban sprawl and minimize the creation of isolated, vulnerable developments in rural areas,” the report says.

“By considering and adopting these pathways, jurisdictions can significantly enhance their community’s resilience to wildfires.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other recommendations include looking into fire-resistant material, enhancing regulation enforcement in Wildfire Development Permit Areas, and for residents to better manage combustible items and vegetation on property.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices