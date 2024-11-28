Menu

Crime

Winnipeg duo dinged for financial fraud in alleged payroll scam

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 28, 2024 3:53 pm
1 min read
For #FraudPreventionMonth, Clay Young speaks with WPS Financial Crimes Unit Sgt. Trevor Thompson – Mar 12, 2024
A pair of Winnipeggers are facing fraud charges after a months-long investigation into suspicious activity at a local security company, police say.

The financial crime unit was first notified in February by the business owner, who believed employees were involved in payroll fraud over a period between May 2022 and August 2023.

Police said the company’s staffing manager and a payroll administrator worked together to give the former a significant overage in pay — to the tune of more than $72,000 — by submitting false work hours.

The payroll administrator, 32, turned herself at police headquarters this summer and faces charges of fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and mischief to data.

The staffing manager, 25, has also been charged with fraud over $5,000 and mischief to data, after giving himself up to police Wednesday.

Both of the accused were released on appearance notices.

