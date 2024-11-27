Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg woman killed in rural highway crash: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 3:52 pm
A 50-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a crash north of Portage la Prairie Monday afternoon, RCMP say.

The scene on Highway 16 was discovered by a Manitoba First Nations Police officer around 5:40 p.m., followed by officers from the Portage RCMP detachment, as well as EMS and local firefighters.

Police said their investigation has determined that a southbound SUV, driven by a 47-year-old man from Winnipeg, crossed over the highway’s centre line and crashed head-on with the woman’s SUV headed in the other direction. She was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to hospital.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

