After previous Trump tariffs, here’s the list of goods Canada hit back on

As Canada prepares for the threat of tariffs once Donald Trump takes office, the question remains on if the federal government would issue retaliatory tariffs like they did during the previous trade spat between the two countries.

In 2018, Trump imposed a 25-per cent tariff on steel and 10-per cent tariff on aluminum products amid ongoing negotiations of a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

In response, Canada released a list of retaliatory tariffs on items imported from the U.S. to the amount of about $16.6 billion worth of steel, aluminum and hundreds of other products.

The steel and aluminum that saw tariffs were assorted, ranging from hollow drill bars and sanitary ware.

But the other items taxed by Canada ranged from every day items like sweet and savoury foods down to yarn.

Here are the imported American products Canada took aim at last time.