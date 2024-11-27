After previous Trump tariffs, here’s the list of goods Canada hit back on

As Canada prepares for the threat of tariffs once Donald Trump takes office, the question remains on if the federal government would issue retaliatory tariffs like they did during the previous trade spat between the two countries.
In 2018, Trump imposed a 25-per cent tariff on steel and 10-per cent tariff on aluminum products amid ongoing negotiations of a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
In response, Canada released a list of retaliatory tariffs on items imported from the U.S. to the amount of about $16.6 billion worth of steel, aluminum and hundreds of other products.
The steel and aluminum that saw tariffs were assorted, ranging from hollow drill bars and sanitary ware.
But the other items taxed by Canada ranged from every day items like sweet and savoury foods down to yarn.
Here are the imported American products Canada took aim at last time.
- Yogurt
- Roasted coffee, but not decaffeinated
- Certain prepared meals, including chicken or those with defined mixtures, and bovine animals
- Maple sugar and maple syrup
- Liquorice candy and toffee
- Other sugar confectionary
- Chocolate in blocks, slabs or bars both filled and not filled
- Pizza and quiche
- Cucumbers and gherkins
- Strawberry jam
- Orange juice that is not frozen
- Soya sauce
- Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces
- Mayonnaise and salad dressing
- Mixed condiments and mixed seasonings
- Other sauces
- Soups and broths and preparations
- Waters, including mineral and aerated waters, as well as those that contain added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured
- Whiskies
- Manicure or pedicure preparations
- Hair lacquers
- Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations
- Preparations for perfuming or deodorizing rooms
- Organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream that were put up for retail sale whether they have soap or not
- Automatic dishwasher detergents
- Candles, tapers and similar products
- Insecticides, fungicides and herbicides in packages that don’t exceed 1.36 kilograms
- Sacks and bags of polymers of ethylene and other plastics
- Tableware and kitchenware
- Other household items and hygienic or toilet articles, including those that are plastics
- Plywood, consisting solely of sheets of wood with each not exceeding six millimetres in thickness — other than bamboo
- Paper and paperboard coated or covered with plastics that are not adhesives
- Toilet paper
- Handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels
- Tablecloths, serviettes, handkerchiefs, cleansing or facial tissues and towels
- Cast iron grilles that don’t exceed three kilograms
- Printed or illustrated postcards as well as printed cards bearing personal greetings with or without envelopes
- Cooking chambers, top surface panels and pilot burners, among other aspects of non-portable stoves or ranges, including those used on boats, that use gas fuel or gas and other fuels
- Combined refrigerator-freezers fitted with separate external doors — this includes absorption type, and combination gas and electric powered
- Instantaneous or storage water heaters that are non-electric
- Household dish washing machines
- Powered lawn mowers used for lawns, parks or sports-grounds that have a rotating cutting device
- Seats with wooden frames that are upholstered and used both at home and for other purposes
- Cellular rubber or plastic mattresses, as well as those made with other materials
- Sleeping bags
- Cotton pillows, cushions, and similar furnishings
- Quilts, comforters and other items of textile material that contain less than 85 per cent by weight of silk or silk waste
- Other bedding and similar articles
- Playing cards
- Ball point pens
- Felt-tipped and other porous-tipped pens and markers
