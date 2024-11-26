Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg man killed in crash between sanding, gravel trucks

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads'
Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads
RELATED: A series of recent crashes, including a fatal 19-car pileup on Highway 59, has raised concerns about driver awareness as winter approaches – Nov 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 45-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after a crash between a gravel truck and a sanding truck south of Stony Mountain on Monday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Highway 7 and Road 73 N, around 3:10 p.m., where they found that the gravel truck had rolled in the ditch. Its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver of the sanding truck, a 29-year-old from the RM of West St. Paul, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: '‘Etched in my mind forever’: Memory of Manitoba teen killed in crash lives on'
‘Etched in my mind forever’: Memory of Manitoba teen killed in crash lives on
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices