Winnipeg man killed in crash between sanding, gravel trucks

A 45-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after a crash between a gravel truck and a sanding truck south of Stony Mountain on Monday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Highway 7 and Road 73 N, around 3:10 p.m., where they found that the gravel truck had rolled in the ditch. Its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sanding truck, a 29-year-old from the RM of West St. Paul, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.