Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after police shooting, officer stabbed in throat at Unicity Mall

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted November 24, 2024 11:44 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service View image in full screen
Winnipeg police shot a man dead after he stabbed an officer in the neck. The officer is recovering in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police shot and killed a man near a bus stop at the Unicity Mall Sunday evening, after the man stabbed a plainclothes officer in the throat.

Police say members were in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue as part of the Retail Theft Initiative Sunday evening. The man stabbed one of the officers in the throat with an edged weapon. An officer then shot the man.

Police say the officers, including the one who had been stabbed, gave him CPR. The man and the injured officer were both taken to hospital. The man died of his injuries; the officer is recovering in hospital.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I would say he’s stable and most likely to be released,” said WPS acting chief Art Stannard at a press conference Sunday night.

Stannard said the deceased man has not yet been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

Stannard said the WPS held a press conference to “put some details to the videos” that were circulating online of police shooting the man.

“We are aware of videos online, and we caution the public that they do not show the entire incident,” said WPS acting chief Art Stannard.

“I’m asking the public to let it play out, let IIU do their investigation and just wait for that before they make any judgments. That’s what I’m asking for.” he said.

One video posted to Facebook viewed by Global News shows two officers with guns pointed at a man. The man then begins to step toward the officers. Police shoot the man and he falls to the ground.

Numerous emergency vehicles could be seen at Unicity Mall Sunday evening.

The Independent Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices