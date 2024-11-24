Man dead after police shooting, officer stabbed in throat at Unicity Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police shot and killed a man near a bus stop at the Unicity Mall Sunday evening, after the man stabbed a plainclothes officer in the throat.

Police say members were in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue as part of the Retail Theft Initiative Sunday evening. The man stabbed one of the officers in the throat with an edged weapon. An officer then shot the man.

Police say the officers, including the one who had been stabbed, gave him CPR. The man and the injured officer were both taken to hospital. The man died of his injuries; the officer is recovering in hospital.

“I would say he’s stable and most likely to be released,” said WPS acting chief Art Stannard at a press conference Sunday night.

Stannard said the deceased man has not yet been identified.

Stannard said the WPS held a press conference to “put some details to the videos” that were circulating online of police shooting the man.

“We are aware of videos online, and we caution the public that they do not show the entire incident,” said WPS acting chief Art Stannard.

“I’m asking the public to let it play out, let IIU do their investigation and just wait for that before they make any judgments. That’s what I’m asking for.” he said.

One video posted to Facebook viewed by Global News shows two officers with guns pointed at a man. The man then begins to step toward the officers. Police shoot the man and he falls to the ground.

Numerous emergency vehicles could be seen at Unicity Mall Sunday evening.

The Independent Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation.