Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia election: Liberals promise new hospital in Annapolis Valley

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2024 12:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. party leaders address Halifax Chamber of Commerce'
N.S. party leaders address Halifax Chamber of Commerce
With one week to go until the provincial election, the three main party leaders took to the stage to highlight their plans for Nova Scotia. They spoke to a room packed with business community members on issues ranging from affordability to health care. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says if his party is elected to govern next week, it will build a new hospital in the Annapolis Valley.

Churchill made the announcement today at Liberal Party headquarters in Halifax.

The new hospital, previously announced in the Liberals’ platform, would be the first major health-care development in the Annapolis Valley in more than 20 years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Churchill says his party would also investigate the reasons for delays in the major redevelopment of the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

As well, Churchill says his party would build or expand 40 collaborative clinics across the province, beginning in areas that have the highest rates of people without access to primary care.

Trending Now

The new and expanded clinics would cost a total of $15.3 million each year for four years.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices