Nova Scotia election: Liberals promise new hospital in Annapolis Valley

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says if his party is elected to govern next week, it will build a new hospital in the Annapolis Valley.

Churchill made the announcement today at Liberal Party headquarters in Halifax.

The new hospital, previously announced in the Liberals’ platform, would be the first major health-care development in the Annapolis Valley in more than 20 years.

Churchill says his party would also investigate the reasons for delays in the major redevelopment of the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

As well, Churchill says his party would build or expand 40 collaborative clinics across the province, beginning in areas that have the highest rates of people without access to primary care.

The new and expanded clinics would cost a total of $15.3 million each year for four years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.