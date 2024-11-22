Mother of family of 5 hit by vehicle in Toronto dies in hospital more than a month later

A mother who was struck by a vehicle, along with the father and three other children, has now died from her injuries in hospital just over a month after the collision.
Toronto Police said in an update on Thursday that the woman has now died following a pedestrian-involved collision in early October.
On Oct. 2, police said a 39-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and their 3 children — two girls aged four and one, and a one-month old baby boy were rushed to hospital with varying injuries.
Police said a 77-year-old woman driving a red 2017 Toyota Corolla had struck the family of five while making a left-hand turn as they were crossing within the marked crosswalk at Islington Avenue and Finchley Road.
At the time, paramedics said the woman suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. The father and three children suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries.
The driver did remain at the scene following the multi-pedestrian collision, police said.
