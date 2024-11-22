Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mother of family of 5 hit by vehicle in Toronto dies in hospital more than a month later

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 6:33 am
1 min read
Police at the scene after a family of five was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Oct. 2, 2024. View image in full screen
Police at the scene after a family of five was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Oct. 2, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mother who was struck by a vehicle, along with the father and three other children, has now died from her injuries in hospital just over a month after the collision.

Toronto Police said in an update on Thursday that the woman has now died following a pedestrian-involved collision in early October.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Oct. 2, police said a 39-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and their 3 children — two girls aged four and one, and a one-month old baby boy were rushed to hospital with varying injuries.

Police said a 77-year-old woman driving a red 2017 Toyota Corolla had struck the family of five while making a left-hand turn as they were crossing within the marked crosswalk at Islington Avenue and Finchley Road.

Trending Now

At the time, paramedics said the woman suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. The father and three children suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver did remain at the scene following the multi-pedestrian collision, police said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices