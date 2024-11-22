Mother of family of 5 hit by vehicle in Toronto dies in hospital more than a month later

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A mother who was struck by a vehicle, along with the father and three other children, has now died from her injuries in hospital just over a month after the collision.

Toronto Police said in an update on Thursday that the woman has now died following a pedestrian-involved collision in early October.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Oct. 2, police said a 39-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and their 3 children — two girls aged four and one, and a one-month old baby boy were rushed to hospital with varying injuries.

Police said a 77-year-old woman driving a red 2017 Toyota Corolla had struck the family of five while making a left-hand turn as they were crossing within the marked crosswalk at Islington Avenue and Finchley Road.

At the time, paramedics said the woman suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. The father and three children suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver did remain at the scene following the multi-pedestrian collision, police said.