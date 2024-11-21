Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Tim Cartmell to run for mayor of Edmonton, platform focuses on safety and taxes

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 8:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cartmell calls for capital project stoppage'
Cartmell calls for capital project stoppage
WATCH: Edmonton city councillor Tim Cartmell calls for an overhaul on the city’s approach to major projects. As Jaclyn Kucey reports, it’s an announcement that comes with an underlying hint at a potential mayoral campaign – Aug 22, 2024
In what was perhaps the worst-kept secret in local political circles, city councillor Tim Cartmell has officially announced he intends to run to be mayor of Edmonton.

Cartmell has been representing the southwest Edmonton Ward pihêsiwin (formerly Ward 9) since 2017.

In his time on council, Cartmell has been vocal about the need for the city to be more fiscally conservative and live within its means.

“This campaign is about doing the basics, right — ensuring our transit works, reducing traffic congestion, maintaining our parks, addressing homelessness, and keeping Edmonton affordable.”

Cartmell said those are the priorities he’s heard from residents.

Click to play video: '‘The buck stops here’: Edmonton councillor weighs in on Valley Line LRT delays'
‘The buck stops here’: Edmonton councillor weighs in on Valley Line LRT delays
His campaign platform focuses on safer streets, cracking down on taxes, and doing a more efficient job at building public infrastructure.

Tim Cartmell at a news conference in Edmonton. View image in full screen
Tim Cartmell at a news conference in Edmonton. Global News

Cartmell said he will zero in on practical solutions to the challenges facing Edmontonians and a renewed focus on addressing the issues that matter most.

“I’m running for mayor because Edmonton deserves a leader who prioritizes what matters most to its residents,” Cartmell said.

“I have always believed in focusing on what works and making sure our city serves the needs of its people.

“This campaign is about ensuring Edmonton is safe, vibrant, and affordable for everyone.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton city council needs to have a ‘firmer backbone’ over budget: Tim Cartmell'
Edmonton city council needs to have a ‘firmer backbone’ over budget: Tim Cartmell

Cartmell’s campaign pillars are:

  1. Safe Streets: A comprehensive and proactive approach to public safety, including community policing, reduction in violent and gang related crime, working
    alongside the province on mental health and addictions.
  2. Tough on Taxes: A focus on fiscal responsibility, earning your tax dollars, transparency, and investing in projects that deliver a clear return on investment and long-term value for
    residents.
  3. Building Better: A commitment to ensuring essential services—like road networks, LRT and other critical infrastructure including parks—are delivered efficiently and effectively.

Before becoming a city councillor, Cartmell was a small business owner and engineer who specialized in structural design and project management. He has also worked for the government of Alberta’s Treasury Board Ministry.

Cartmell is set to appear Thursday on Global News Morning to speak about his decision to run for mayor.

