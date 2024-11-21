Tim Cartmell to run for mayor of Edmonton, platform focuses on safety and taxes

Send this page to someone via email

In what was perhaps the worst-kept secret in local political circles, city councillor Tim Cartmell has officially announced he intends to run to be mayor of Edmonton.

Cartmell has been representing the southwest Edmonton Ward pihêsiwin (formerly Ward 9) since 2017.

In his time on council, Cartmell has been vocal about the need for the city to be more fiscally conservative and live within its means.

"This campaign is about doing the basics, right — ensuring our transit works, reducing traffic congestion, maintaining our parks, addressing homelessness, and keeping Edmonton affordable."

Cartmell said those are the priorities he’s heard from residents.

His campaign platform focuses on safer streets, cracking down on taxes, and doing a more efficient job at building public infrastructure.

Cartmell said he will zero in on practical solutions to the challenges facing Edmontonians and a renewed focus on addressing the issues that matter most.

“I’m running for mayor because Edmonton deserves a leader who prioritizes what matters most to its residents,” Cartmell said.

“I have always believed in focusing on what works and making sure our city serves the needs of its people.

"This campaign is about ensuring Edmonton is safe, vibrant, and affordable for everyone."

Cartmell’s campaign pillars are:

Safe Streets: A comprehensive and proactive approach to public safety, including community policing, reduction in violent and gang related crime, working

alongside the province on mental health and addictions. Tough on Taxes: A focus on fiscal responsibility, earning your tax dollars, transparency, and investing in projects that deliver a clear return on investment and long-term value for

residents. Building Better: A commitment to ensuring essential services—like road networks, LRT and other critical infrastructure including parks—are delivered efficiently and effectively.

Before becoming a city councillor, Cartmell was a small business owner and engineer who specialized in structural design and project management. He has also worked for the government of Alberta’s Treasury Board Ministry.

Cartmell is set to appear Thursday on Global News Morning to speak about his decision to run for mayor.